Black Adam shows a lot of promise in the first trailer

While you could say the quality of Marvel's movies and series have been declining over the last couple of years, DC seems to be shaping up and moving in the opposite direction with a quality increase. Fortunately enough, Black Adam seems to continue this DC streak, judging by the very first trailer that was just released.

Black Adam traditionally belongs in the Shazam universe, but instead of including him in the Shazam movies, this antihero - played by Dwayne Johnson - is getting his own action flick on October 21. Besides Black Adam, we will seemingly also meet several other DC characters like Atom Smasher (played by Noah Centineo) and Hawkman (played by Aldis Hodge).

Check out the very first Black Adam trailer below, and don't forget to tell us what you think of it.