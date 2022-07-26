Black Adam is now finished and the cast have seen it

HQ

The release of Black Adam is still three months away as it premieres on October 21. It stars Dwayne Johnson as the titular antihero Black Adam who solves things a little bit more... unconventionally (and perhaps also more effectively) than regular superheroes.

It was originally planned for a release this summer, but it was delayed to the date above, but it seems like this might not have been really needed. Black Adam's director Jaume Collet-Serra (House of Wax, Orphan, The Shallows) took the opportunity during San Diego Comic-Con to announce that Black Adam is finished after both some reshoots and also VFX work.

Collet-Serra also said that he already showed the movie to the cast of Black Adam. So, don't expect any more delays. Black Adam is also coming for HBO Max 45 days after the premiere in theatres.