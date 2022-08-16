Black Adam is no typical superhero origin story

HQ

Black Adam premieres on October 21, and we already know this won't be the kind of superhero story we're used to, as Black Adam (played by Dwayne Johnson) is not a good guy and does things his own way, dancing the thin line between good and bad.

But it turns out this isn't the only thing that sets Black Adam apart, as it won't be an origin story either despite being the first movie in what is planned to be a franchise. This means we're not getting the typical story about how someone gets their power, how they struggle to understand their new abilities and how they try to hide their secrets from their closest friends and family.

Director Jaume Collet-Serra explains more about this in an interview with Vanity Fair:

"It's not your typical superhero movie where a guy wants to be a superhero and gets the powers, and then you spend 50 minutes trying to figure out how the powers work. This is a movie where you introduce Black Adam right away, and then throughout the movie you slowly peel back the onion and reveal what happened."

Does this sound like the right way to do it, or would you rather have preferred a regular origin story first to properly introduce Black Adam?