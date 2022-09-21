Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Black Adam explains that he's "not peaceful" in new promo

"The time for heroes is over" is the official tagline, and the promo video pretty much explains the alternative.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

On October 21, we finally get to meet Dwayne Johnson's version if the antihero Black Adam in the upcoming movie with the same name. And with exactly (on the day) one month to go until it premieres, we can expect the hype engines to start heating up even more.

Now we've gotten a new, fairly short promo video, which shows Hawkman sucker punch Black Adam in the face, and watch another scene where Black Adam explains "I'm not peaceful. Nor do I surrender."

Black Adam is expected to be something of a fresh start for the DCEU and introduces us to the super hero team Justice Society of America, which probably will spawn several movies during the upcoming years. Check the video out below.

HQ
Black Adam explains that he's "not peaceful" in new promo


Loading next content