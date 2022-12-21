Black Adam Confirmed Not to be in New DCU's Plans

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has confirmed in a new post on Twitter that the character of Black Adam will not be utilised in the "first chapter" of storytelling in James Gunn's new DC Universe.

This means that we likely won't be seeing the super-powered anti-hero for some time, but there may be hope for a Black Adam appearance further down the line, as Johnson also mentions that DC has agreed to continue exploring the "most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilised in future DC multiverse chapters."

Johnson follows up the news with a further statement of appreciation for the fans of Black Adam, particularly those who went out and watched the film earlier this year.

This is the latest big change from James Gunn to support his vision for the new DC cinematic universe. Last week, it was announced that Henry Cavill wouldn't be returning as Superman, despite former promises of that being the case.