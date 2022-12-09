Black Adam arrives on HBO Max on December 16

After a very strong start - in fact, best ever for both DC and Dwayne Johnson - the interest in Black Adam has waned in cinemas around the world, so it's now time to focus on those who prefer to watch films at home without people on the row behind you wolfing down Cheetos, chit-chatting, texting and laughing in all the wrong places.

Warner Bros. Discovery therefore announced that Black Adam will be released on HBO Max on December 16. Thus, you only have to wait exactly one more week to see whether or not Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's anti-hero adds anything to the DC universe.

