Black Adam and Stripe are joining MultiVersus

Player First Games and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment promised to announce new MultiVersus characters, and long story short, they did deliver. It turns out that the leaks were true, as Black Adam and Stripe are about to join the roster.

Black Adam was expected as a movie with the same title, starring Dwayne Johnson as the titular character, premieres in October. While we do not know when Black Adam will be added to the game, it's probably a safe bet to believe that it will happen shortly before or after the movie launches in theatres.

The Gremlins villain Stripe will also wreak havoc sometime during this season. We are really curious to see what his second skin will be; a new design, Greta (from Gremlins 2: The New Batch) or perhaps the charming Gizmo - which has previously also been rumoured to be added for the game. Stripe doesn't have a firm release date either, but at least we now know he is coming.

The next character to be added for MultiVersus is Morty from Rick and Morty. He joins the ensemble on August 23. As MultiVersus has officially started its first season, the game also received a huge update, which we reported all about recently.

