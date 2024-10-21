Bl0w-Up combines modern shooter mechanics with nostalgic, pixelated visuals

As usual, Gamereactor was out walking the floor at IndieDevDay, trying to catch as many gems as we could at the event. At the show, we got to see Bl0w-Up, a shooter from Half Sunk Games that gave us a serious Ultrakill vibe.

Speaking with Llibert Sans Lòpez, creator of Bl0w-Up, we spoke a bit about what gamers can expect when they're digging into this shooter. "So, the Earth has been destroyed by an alien race," he explained. "And the last survivor of humanity has reprogrammed a mining robot to avenge humanity."

The game will feature short, fast-paced stages, similar to something like Ultrakill, with an endless mode coming as well. So far, there's no release date for Bl0w-Up, but if you want to check out some gameplay and find out more on the game, watch the full interview below: