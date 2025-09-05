Björn Borg reveals he battled and healed from an "extremely aggressive" prostate cancer

HQ

Tennis legend Björn Borg, winner of 11 Grand Slams, has revealed that he suffers prostate cancer. Thankfully, it is in remission, after having surgery in 2024, but still has to do regular revisions. The 69-year-old Swede talks about it in his autobiography, 'Heartbeat', which released in September 18, although he has already told about his medical condition on The Associated Press.

"I'm OK. I'm fine. And I'm feeling very good", he says, adding that he has nothing now, "but every six months I have to go and check myself. The whole process, it's not a fun thing". He also described the cancer as "extremely aggressive", but he was already mindful of these types of cancers and had been testing for many years. "The thing is that you don't feel anything, you feel good, and then it's just happened."

"Now I have a new opponent in cancer -- one I can't control. But I'm going to beat it. I'm not giving up. I fight like every day is a Wimbledon final. And those usually go pretty well, don't they?", reads an extract of the book.

The book will also explore about the mysterious private life of the tennis player, including his sudden retirement at age 26, after winning six times at Roland Garros and five consecutive times at Wimbledon, and his relationships with women, with his parents, and his use of drugs.