Bjorn Borg reveals cancer battle in new memoir

HQ

Swedish tennis legend Bjorn Borg has disclosed that he is battling an aggressive form of prostate cancer, revealed in his newly released autobiography Heartbeats: A Memoir, co-written with his wife Patricia.

The 11-time Grand Slam champion, who underwent surgery in 2024 and is now in remission, said the disease was first detected in 2023 despite years of routine medical check-ups. Borg noted that he continues to undergo tests every six months and described the fight as something he must live with.

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 9, 2024: 2024 Roland Garros champion Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Bjorn Borg during trophy presentation after men's final match victory at Court Philippe Chatrier in Paris, France // Shutterstock

Borg, who dominated men's tennis in the late 1970s with five consecutive Wimbledon titles and six French Open crowns, compared the challenge to his battles on the court. In his memoir, he wrote that he fights each day as though it were "a Wimbledon final."

The Swede retired in 1983 at just 26 years old, after one of the most remarkable careers in tennis history. His fierce rivalry with John McEnroe, particularly their epic 1980 Wimbledon final, remains one of the sport's defining moments. For now, Borg says he is taking things "day by day, year by year," while focusing on staying healthy in his ongoing fight against cancer.