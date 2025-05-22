Bitmap Books' new hardback is a love letter to the FPS genre

HQ

Bitmap Books is back with another hardback celebrating the history of gaming, and this time it's a direct sequel to the exquisite I'm Too Young to Die released the other year.

Hurt Me Plenty: The Ultimate Guide to First-Person Shooters, as the new work is called, has been released today, and charts the entire evolution of the FPS genre from - from Wolfenstein 3D and Doom to modern classics like Half-Life 2, Call of Duty, and Titanfall 2.

Written by Alex Wiltshire, the book is a 400-page treatise that mixes interviews with developers, retrospective analyses, and other interesting details. The book is available in both a standard edition and an exclusive limited edition with slipcase, metallic printing, and embossing, which can be ordered for £35 from Bitmap's own store.

