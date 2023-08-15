Bitmap Books launches meaty book celebrating classic game covers

HQ

Many of us remember the old-school covers that appeared on game boxes of various kinds. Whether it was Super Nintendo, Sega Mega Drive, PC or one of the smaller and here in the West more obscure platforms such as Turbografx (PC Engine) or Neo Geo. Because just like video cassettes back then, the art on the boxes was extraordinary, designed to grab your senses and entice you to buy.

Now Bitmap Books, one of the industry's premier publishers of gaming books, has released "The Art of the Box", a tasty 500-page bible filled with some of the best artists and works of the time. Ocean Software, Konami, Capcom and many others are represented in its pages along with artists such as Bob Wakelin, Steve Hendricks, Ken Macklin, Tom DuBois, Steinar Lund and many more. The book is available for purchase here for £34.99.

Which old game covers are your favourite?