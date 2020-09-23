Bithell Games' new title announced as The Solitaire Conspiracy

We've seen plenty of solitaire card games on pretty much every platform, from Microsoft's own Windows hit to the most recent takes as part of Nintendo Switch's 51 Worldwide Games. Now Bithell Games (Thomas Was Alone, Volume, John Wick Hex) adds another twist to the good 'ol formula by introducing FMV story cutscenes and a spy-themed cyberpunk narrative to The Solitaire Conspiracy, its brand-new game.

Studio head Mike Bithell presents the game as the third entry to the team's "Bithell Shorts" series, as it comes after the unrelated, text adventure-inspired Subsurface Circular and Quarantine Circular, which are all side projects to their core production.

In the game, you'll face "AI spires and cyber-enhanced operators" to claim the control of Protego in story mode, take part in Skirmish endless mode, or enduring Countdown time-attack survival mode. In terms of gameplay, the studio explains that "The Solitaire Conspiracy is inspired by a variant of solitaire called Streets and Alleys", with a bunch of tweaks added to the formula. And contrary to other card games, MTX won't be a part of the experience.

The Solitaire Conspiracy will release on PC via Steam as soon as on October 6, and it's already available for wishlisting.