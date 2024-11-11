Bitcoin hits all-time value-high topping $80,000

HQ

One industry that has really benefited from the controversial presidential election result that will see Donald Trump return to the White House next year is cryptocurrency. The various different kinds have seen their values climbing and climbing and reaching new heights as of late, in part thanks to the backing of Elon Musk and his support for dogecoin. But it's not dogecoin that's doing better than ever, rather it's bitcoin, which has now reached its highest-high when it comes to value.

As per BBC News, the price of bitcoin has surpassed a valuation of $80,000 (approximately £62,000), helped by promises made by the returning President who claims to want to make the US the crypto capital of the world. This has helped crypto valuation in 2024 to increase by a whopping 80% all around the world as well.

We'll have to see how much further crypto can go, especially if Trump makes good on his promise and further backs crypto when he comes back into office.

