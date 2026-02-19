Birmingham is in chaos and only Tommy Shelby can save it in Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man trailer

HQ

It's almost time for the Peaky Blinders to make their grand return. In a couple of weeks, Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man will debut in select cinemas all before it then drops on Netflix a couple of weeks later, and it's a promising affair as it will see Cillian Murphy reprise one of his most famous roles as the Birmingham gangster Tommy Shelby.

This film picks up after the events of the series and sees Tommy attempting to return to a world that has forgotten his name. It's a violent and devastated Birmingham where the Peaky Blinders have been changed from gentleman gangsters into generic street thugs by their new leader, and this is why Tommy is returning, to fix his legacy and also to find his lost and now grown son.

The premiere date for Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man is set for March 6, but as it's a Netflix film, don't expect a wide theatrical release. The place where most will watch this film is likely on the streamer when it premieres on March 20.

You can see a new trailer for The Immortal Man below as well as the official synopsis.

"Birmingham, 1940. Amidst the chaos of WWII, Tommy Shelby is driven back from a self-imposed exile to face his most destructive reckoning yet. With the future of the family and the country at stake, Tommy must face his own demons, and choose whether to confront his legacy, or burn it to the ground. By order of the Peaky Blinders..."