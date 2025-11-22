HQ

Birmingham City has caused quite a shock with the design of their new stadium, that will be called the Birmingham City Powerhouse and will open for the 2030-31 season. It will have 62,000 seats, and the most surprising aspect is that the design will pay homage the industrial heritage of the city, featuring 12 chimney-style towers.

The stadium, with the towers that will dominate Birmingham's skyline, is expected to "create something unique and distinctive in one of this country's greatest and sometimes overlooked regions... it will be overlooked no more.

"Together, we're putting this city and our club on a trajectory towards greatness", said the club, currently placed eleventh in the Championship, England's second division, but there are high hopes of earning a promotion to top division after the money injected from new club owner, the American football legend Tomb Brady.

The new stadium will also have a retractable roof and a movable pitch that will allow for the celebration of NFL and rugby matches, as well as being used for concerts. The stadium was revealed in a video featuring Brady, actor Paul Anderson from Peaky Blinders, and Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham, a product of the club's academy.

Birmingham City last played in the Premier League in 2011, 2008, and 2006, lasting only one year in the top flight. Last year, they were promoted from League One, third division.