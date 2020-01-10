Birds of Prey gets another chaotic trailer

Birds of Prey - or rather Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn, if you want to give it the full title - is coming out this year to reintroduce us to Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn after Suicide Squad, and we've just received a new trailer after getting a first look last year.

In fact, it's coming on February 7, so pretty soon, and gives us an insight into the story, following Quinn breaking up with the Joker. This leads her to bump into the bad guy Roman Sionis and his right-hand man Zsasz, who are after a girl called Cass, and Quinn collides with Huntress, Black Canary, and Renee Montoya to take him down.

You can get a taste of the action down below, seeing all the cast together in one dysfunctional group, and just as a reminder, director Cathy Yan is bringing this all to life.

Are you ready for more Harley Quinn?

