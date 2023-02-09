Birdo joins Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in Wave 4 DLC

HQ

So far we've been getting two new cups with a total of eight new tracks with each new wave for the Booster Course Pass to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. But when the fourth wave arrives this spring, things will be a little bit different, as we're actually getting a new driver.

Birdo, who debuted as a character in the Mario franchise in 1988 (Super Mario Bros. 2), will join the race this time. Birdo was playable in the Gamecube classic Mario Kart: Double Dash, and fittingly enough, we're also getting a classic track from that game; Yoshi's Island.

Wave four will be released during the upcoming spring, and we will get more information about the other seven tracks that will be included at a later point. Check out Birdo and Yoshi's Island below, and since new characters is on the table now, who would you like to see added in future waves (we're voting for Dixie Kong)?