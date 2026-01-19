Birdfy's new feeder camera is so advanced it can capture a hummingbird's wingbeat

HQ

We've all seen the viral videos of birds coming to feed in people's gardens (or squirrels and bears, as they try and get a quick snack), but you might not be aware of the company behind many of these impressive devices. Birdfy is always looking to develop the next great bird feeder/capture camera, and at CES this year chief marketing official Prima Shi told us about some of its award-winning devices from the show.

"It's all smart because it recognizes the species of the hummingbirds. So with the human eye, it's hard because hummingbirds are so small, tiny and move so fast," Shi explained, talking us through the new Birdfy Hum Bloom. "So this is 4K quality. So you see the crystal clear quality and it supports slow motion. So now it's never a blur. You see it very clear. You see every wing bit and you know what hummingbird is visiting."

When talking through the design process about this device and other Birdfy cameras, Shi explained that bird health is considered alongside how easy it'll be for humans to see the birds feeding. "So we see that the traditional feeders, the hummingbirds need to come to the feeder and move down their head to drink. I feel like we don't get the best picture and I feel like it's tiring for them. So we think, why don't we make a flower design?" Shi said. "So they take what they need and we also enjoy watching them."

