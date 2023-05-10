Bird Box sequel shown off in new trailer

HQ

It's interesting how it has taken five years for Netflix to produce a sequel to what is considered by many to be the company's first major production. On July 14, it is time to return to the mysterious world of Bird Box, populated by monsters that drive people crazy at the slightest sight. You can check out the trailer below, and with its new slogan "are you ready to see", Bird Box Barcelona promises an intimate look at the chaos that ensues when the terrifying monsters invade Europe.

Josh Malerman, the man behind the original film, is not involved in this sequel but instead a group of new creative forces have taken over to offer an alternative story set in the same universe. It has also been confirmed that Sandra Bullock who played the lead in the first Bird Box will not be reprising her role and the same goes for the rest of the cast of the previous film. You can read the full synopsis of Bird Box Barcelona below.

After a mysterious force decimates the world's population, Sebastian must navigate his own survival journey through the desolate streets of Barcelona. As he forms uneasy alliances with other survivors and they try to escape the city, an unexpected and even more sinister threat grows.

What do you think of the trailer and are you keen to return to the Bird Box universe?