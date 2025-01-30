BioWare's future seems to be dependant on the next Mass Effect

HQ

Following the mediocre performance of Dragon Age: The Veilguard, which according to EA's own expectations, has failed to reach sales targets, many have stated and suggested that the upcoming Mass Effect game is set to be a last chance for BioWare. The latest statement from the developer doesn't do a whole lot to dispute this.

Gary McKay, general manager at the famed studio has published a letter that reveals that BioWare is entirely focussed on the next Mass Effect game and that due to the stage of development, many of the BioWare developers are being reassigned and sent elsewhere among EA's teams. The reason this is so unusual is that generally when the full team is not required to complete the primary game, many are assigned to begin work on the game that will follow, which seemingly is not in production in any kind at BioWare right now.

The statement claims: "Now that Dragon Age: The Veilguard has been released, a core team at BioWare is developing the next Mass Effect game under the leadership of veterans from the original trilogy, including Mike Gamble, Preston Watamaniuk, Derek Watts, Parrish Ley, and others.

"In keeping with our fierce commitment to innovating during the development and delivery of Mass Effect, we have challenged ourselves to think deeply about delivering the best experience to our fans. We are taking this opportunity between full development cycles to reimagine how we work at BioWare.

"Given this stage of development, we don't require support from the full studio. We have incredible talent here at BioWare, and so we have worked diligently over the past few months to match many of our colleagues with other teams at EA that had open roles that were a strong fit."

McKay adds that this is part of BioWare's effort to "become a more agile, focused studio that produces unforgettable RPGs," and that this is a step toward building a "new future" for the developer. Still, even with these words in mind, after the failure of Anthem and the struggles of not just Dragon Age: The Veilguard but also Mass Effect: Andromeda, you have to wonder how BioWare will fare if the next Mass Effect doesn't succeed. One thing is for certain, the development team must be feeling a huge amount of pressure right now.