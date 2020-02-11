BioWare working on "longer-term redesign" of Anthem

While we liked a bunch of things about Anthem, but there's no escaping the fact that the game didn't come close to the high standards that Bioware had previously set. With a lot of players criticising an overall structure that failed to capitalise on the studio's strengths, loot that failed to excite, and an endgame experience that lacked bite, it's clear that the game did not resonate with the studio's community and has not enjoyed the kind of success at EA and BioWare were hoping for.

The developer has repeatedly acknowledged that it was aware of the game's shortcomings, and subsequently pushed through a three-season program of post-launch content, however, studio lead Casey Hudson has just shared an update where he explains that the team is aware that this is not enough and confirms that they've tasked a dedicated team on redesigning the experience with a view to reinventing "the core gameplay loop with clear goals, motivating challenges and progression with meaningful rewards."

"Over the coming months, we will be focusing on a longer-term redesign of the experience," Casey wrote, "specifically working to reinvent the core gameplay loop with clear goals, motivating challenges and progression with meaningful rewards - while preserving the fun of flying and fighting in a vast science-fantasy setting. And to do that properly we'll be doing something we'd like to have done more of the first time around - giving a focused team the time to test and iterate, focusing on gameplay first.

"In the meantime, we will continue to run the current version of Anthem, but move away from full seasons as the team works towards the future of Anthem. We'll keep the game going with events, store refreshes, and revisiting past seasonal and cataclysm content - starting with our anniversary towards the end of the month."

The aforementioned anniversary of Anthem is coming up on February 22. We'll let you know what the studio has planned once we know more.