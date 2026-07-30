BioWare veterans reveal new paranormal detective game The Eventide

Former Mass Effect, Dragon Age, and The Long Walk developers who formed Studio Reset have revealed their new game, The Eventide. Combining neon-noir and supernatural elements, the game sees us lead a team of agents tasked with monitoring, investigating, and putting a stop to paranormal events caused by parallel planes of existence leaking into our own. To most people, these events go completely unnoticed, but that's only because of the actions of The Eventide Agency.

In The Eventide Agency, your investigations will differ quite a bit depending on the agents you put on a job. For example, Evelyn "Eve" Atwood, The Cryptozoologist is going to have a different approach from Sam "Brass" Hingle, The Former Detective. One is patient and methodical, focused on biology and systems, while the other is more affable, and focuses on reading people to reach the bottom of a case. Kira, The [REDACTED], was another agent revealed as part of the game's announcement, showcasing a wild card among the team.

This system is called Parallax Deduction by the folks at Studio Reset. It revolves around perspectives and deduction, rather than finding the truth made plain before you. "We see the world as we need to; not as it is," said creative director and producer Kaelin Lavallee in a press release. "With The Eventide, we wanted to build a mystery game where solving a case is not just about finding clues. It is about experiencing the cases through the characters' perspective to understand what those clues mean."

The game is set in a neon-noir Canadian cityscape, allowing us to explore hand-crafted 3D environments and see the strange goings on of paranormal worlds. Check out a tease of The Eventide for yourself below:

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The Eventide can be wishlisted now on Steam.