BioWare veteran and Anthem game director Jonathan Warner leaves the studio after almost ten years

Warner: "BioWare has been home to my grateful heart for nearly 10 years and I want to wish them all the best."

Anthem has had a very, very rough time ever since it launched back in 2019, and while the game has finally been killed after a whole bunch of time and resources were poured into it in the hopes of saving it, the impact it has made on BioWare seems to have been a pretty big one.

Jonathan Warner, a BioWare veteran of almost ten years and the game director of Anthem has announced that he has left the studio, and will be "moving on to do new things." In the Twitter post by Warner, he did also mention that Dragon Age, Mass Effect and Star Wars: The Old Republic are in "good hands."

No word as to what Warner's next career move will be was revealed in the tweet, but considering the resume that he boasts following the years at BioWare, we can probably expect him to have something else lined up.

Although Anthem has marked a pretty big blot on BioWare's record, the studio plans to release Mass Effect: Legendary Edition in mid-May, so be sure to keep an eye out for that.

Thanks, IGN.



