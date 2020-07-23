LIVE

Xbox Games Showcase
news
Dragon Age 4

BioWare updates fans on Dragon Age 4's development

BioWare is working on the next game in the beloved Dragon Age series but having the team working from home is proving to be a challenge.

Fans of BioWare's popular RPG series Mass Effect and Dragon Age have been left wanting more for years at this point and fans of the latter have been left in the dark since the announcement that Dragon Age 4 was in the works landed back in 2018 (find said trailer above). We don't know much about the upcoming title other than what the trailer told us, which is that the Dread Wolf, a major character from Dragon Age: Inquisition, would have a role in the fourth instalment.

Now, BioWare's Mark Darrah has given fans an idea as to what's going on with the development and while it's moving slowly due to the team working from home, development is moving forward.

"I realize that most of you are here for Dragon Age news and there hasn't been a lot of that lately...
Let me just run down some things I can say:
1. We are working on the next Dragon Age
2. Yes we are working from home
3. Working from home is harder
4. We are making progress"

Dragon Age 4

