BioWare teases a Mass Effect reveal later this week

N7 Day is fast approaching once more. If you're not sure what that is, it's a celebration of all things Mass Effect, which takes place on the 7th of November. The last couple of N7 Days, we've been given fresh looks at the upcoming Mass Effect game.

Usually, there's also a lot of love generally shown to Mass Effect during the days leading up to N7 Day as well. However, as BioWare explains in a new post, we shouldn't expect much in the lead up to the day, as the developer has been busy with the launch of Dragon Age: The Veilguard. We will get something on the day, though.

We're not quite sure what that is, but BioWare describes it as "a little fun." This likely means we won't get any huge reveals for the new Mass Effect, nor will we see any substantial information. Perhaps another small tease, but otherwise BioWare could risk taking the shine from Dragon Age: The Veilguard.