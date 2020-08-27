Bioware shows off a little glimpse of Dragon Age 4 gameplay

You're watching Advertisements

Bioware gave us a first tantalising glimpse at Dragon Age 4 during Gamescom Opening Night Live this evening, and we saw some very in-development gameplay, a few carefully staged scenes, a lot of concept art, and some talking heads with several developers on hand to tell us a few things about the upcoming game.

We learned that the desire behind the scenes is to show us new things in the Dragon Age universe, meet new people and develop relationships. Indeed, Bioware wants us to have strong feelings for the characters, and we're told that we'll either love 'em or hate 'em. Old Solas the Dread Wolf, who is returning in DA4, was used as a case in point.

During the presentation, we saw snatches of mo-cap footage, and there were a couple of voice-over actors doing their thing and delivering a few impassioned lines (one of them mentioned the Grey Wardens).

Of course, this is a Bioware game, so choice is going to be at the heart of it, and we're told that our choices can even decide whether the characters we encounter live or die. It sounds like the stakes will be high, and it sounds like things are going to get a bit political, although we don't know much more than that.

Of course, the game is still in early production and there was no mention of release plans, and given the in-development nature of what we were shown tonight, I don't think anyone should get their hopes up that Dragon Age 4 will be landing any time soon.