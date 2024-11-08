BioWare reveals new Mass Effect trench coat

HQ

It was a quiet N7 day this year. With Dragon Age: The Veilguard having only been out for a week, of course BioWare wanted the focus to be on its latest fantasy RPG, rather than the sci-fi title of the distant future.

But, some new merch was added to the BioWare Gear Store. Alongside deals celebrating N7 day, you can also get your hands on this new N7 Spectre trench coat. You might notice it from the short clip we saw last year of the new Mass Effect for N7 day.

While we're not 100% on whether it's the same coat, you can just pretend, we won't tell anyone. The only drawback is that the coat is $495, which is a serious blow to your wallet, especially for a bit of gaming merch. Perhaps the most-dedicated fans out there will be willing to pay the price, but we'll be taking a look at some of the other hoodies on offer for now.

