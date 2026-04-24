BioWare project director explains why we've not seen a proper Mass Effect 4 tease yet

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The next Mass Effect's project lead Michael Gamble has given us a brief, albeit understandable explanation as to why we've not seen any significant tease of the upcoming game. BioWare is hard at work on the new Mass Effect (is it 4 or 5 at this point? I can never remember), and while anticipation is high, it seems we're still a good while away from even our first proper trailer.

When asked on Bluesky why we've not seen any more information about the game, Gamble wrote: "just busy workin. not a lot of time for tease." In fairness, the fan asking about a tease said that things have been quiet since November 2025, which isn't even six months ago.

Every year, for N7 day, since the game was first revealed in 2020, we've heard the odd bit of information or got a screenshot here and there, but nothing really substantial to dig our teeth into. Gamble later replied to his own comment, saying he was "humbled and surprised" that his initial statement made the news. When people are lacking anything to talk about, though, they'll cling onto the smallest thing.

It's good that the team at BioWare is hard at work on the next Mass Effect. Fans are cautiously optimistic about the space-opera's return, but we all know how much pressure is on BioWare's shoulders right now. Not only is this the return of one of the most beloved sci-fi RPG franchises of all time, it comes at a time where BioWare's future hangs in the balance, and competition rises from other games looking to take the Mass Effect formula in new and exciting directions.