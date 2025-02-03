BioWare now has fewer than 100 employees working at the studio

HQ

Following the report that Dragon Age: The Veilguard had failed to meet EA's sales expectations, things weren't looking good for BioWare. With Mass Effect: Andromeda, Anthem, and now The Veilguard all missing the mark in one way or another, it seems EA has now decided to gut the studio.

According to Bloomberg, less than 100 people now work at BioWare. With its next game being the massively anticipated new Mass Effect, to have this space-faring RPG meet fan expectations is going to be quite the task.

There's a lot riding on the next Mass Effect game to say the least, but even as things look dire for BioWare at the moment, there are still plenty of fans willing to wait and see what the next entry in the iconic RPG franchise can bring.