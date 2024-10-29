Bioware: Mass Effect 4 will have photorealistic graphics

HQ

Dragon Age: The Veilguard surprised many with a design that felt a little more cartoony and stripped down rather than photorealistic. If you read our review, you'll know that we saw this as something exclusively positive, but that doesn't stop us from wondering what the future holds for Mass Effect 4.

Just because the style was right in a fantasy adventure with slightly more zoomed-out gameplay, doesn't mean it would work as well in a gritty third-person shooter with a distinct role-playing setup like Mass Effect. And it won't.

Via X, Michael Gamble, project director for Mass Effect 4, answers a question about the graphics in the next Mass Effect and writes that "Mass Effect is photorealistic and will be as long as I'm running it". And with that, we know.

Unlike Dragon Age: The Veilguard, which is being developed with DICE's Frostbite Engine, Mass Effect 4 is being created with Unreal Engine 5, which ensures that Bioware will be able to offer a visual showpiece.