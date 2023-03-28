BioWare is putting all of its effort into Dragon Age: Dreadwolf

HQ

In a recent report by VentureBeat, it seems that BioWare is firing on all cylinders in its work on Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. As well as utilising the Mass Effect team to help create the game, the latest fantasy RPG also sees the return of series veteran Mark Darrah.

Darrah's return is rather intriguing, as he left BioWare back in late 2020 along with the studio's general manager Casey Hudson. While he hasn't returned to his former role as an executive producer, he is taking on a consultant position for Dragon Age: Dreadwolf.

The fact the Mass Effect team is coming in to work on Dragon Age: Dreadwolf shouldn't make fans of the sci-fi franchise fearful, as its current team is small and the upcoming title remains in pre-production, meaning that it's unlikely the next Mass Effect is being set back by years from the team coming in to work on Dreadwolf.

Without even a release window for Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, it's hard to believe the game will be finished anytime soon. Then again, with more and more substantial updates coming in the news, there is the chance we could see more of the game soon.