BioWare is now fully focused on the next Mass Effect game

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is out now, and whether you're someone who thinks the game is a return to form for BioWare, or a fan who isn't quite sure this title lives up to the series' legacy, the new RPG remains a hot topic. However, now that it is out, BioWare is already turning the ship around from the fantasy realm of Dragon Age to the space opera of Mass Effect.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, John Epler, creative director on Dragon Age: The Veilguard, revealed that there will be no DLC for the game, as BioWare is now all hands on deck with the new Mass Effect game.

Epler didn't reveal anything new about Mass Effect, but he did speak a bit about the studio returning to some kind of multiplayer gameplay. "It's possible to tell a strong story in a multiplayer game," he said. "It's funny, because the games I play the most on my personal time are actually multiplayer games. But when it comes to crafting these worlds and crafting the experiences, I love the focus that single-player can give you."

So, we can expect that the new Mass Effect (4, 5, whatever you want to call it) will be singleplayer, like Dragon Age: The Veilguard. But, perhaps there's room for a multiplayer mode similar to the one we saw in Mass Effect 3.