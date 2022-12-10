BioWare has released a Dragon Age: Dreadwolf cinematic

HQ

If you've been dying for a little extra bit of information relating to the upcoming Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, BioWare has you covered. The development studio has now released a short cinematic that delves into who the character of Solas is and what his motivations are in the anticipated sequel.

For anyone who isn't familiar with who Solas is as a character in the fantasy universe, this cinematic touches upon it, by exploring his past and then explaining why he will be the big bad antagonist in Dreadwolf, and even why the game has been named as such.

As for when Dragon Age: Dreadwolf will debut, EA and BioWare has yet to attach any kind of release date or window as of yet.