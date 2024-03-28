BioWare could have been as big as Steam, missed the opportunity to sell The Witcher

HQ

Do you remember the BioWare store? Probably not, as it was one of those other PC marketplaces that wasn't Steam but was still trying to be the place for you to get your games. However, long ago, BioWare's store could have been a major contender in the PC marketplace space.

In an old interview that has recently resurfaced online, former designer Rob Bartel recalled how the BioWare store could have been the place to sell The Witcher. "We turned them all down," said Bartel. "Fearing that it would dilute the BioWare brand. We're kicking ourselves about it now."

To say the BioWare store could have been as big as Steam might be a bit of an overstatement, but if the association between CD Projekt Red and BioWare had remained close, then who knows where that partnership could have gone.