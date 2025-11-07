BioWare celebrates N7 Day by announcing that Mass Effect 4 development is still going strong

HQ

Today is November 7, a date that may not have quite the same lustre anymore, but among Mass Effect fans it is known as N7 Day (named after the Mass Effect universe's military classification N7). However, after the flop of Mass Effect: Andromeda in 2017 and the seemingly endless development of the next Mass Effect, the attention is no longer as great.

BioWare is usually good at highlighting the day and is doing so again 2025, but not with any exciting announcements or campaigns, but with an open letter in which the executive producer writes that development of the next game is continuing:

"The truth is, the last few years have been an incredibly busy time at Bioware. But currently, the team is heads-down and focused exclusively on Mass Effect. We have a lot of universe to cover, lots of features to build, and lots of romances to figure out. We're excited by what we're building, and we promise you: when we're ready, it'll be a lot of fun to show. Until then, thank you for your patience because y'all are thirsty for news and I see you looking for secret meaning in my tweets (okay, sometimes they have secret meaning)."

But that's not the only project in the works. We also know that Amazon is working on a TV series. We don't get any new or exciting info on that either, but at least it's mentioned:

"Beyond the next game, there's more to get excited about. I haven't talked about it much, but you might have heard a little something about a TV series? We've been partnering closely with Amazon on it, and we're really excited with what the talented team over there is coming up with."

Apart from some cosmetic DLC for Apex Legends and Skate, there doesn't seem to be anything else exciting happening on this rather lukewarm N7 Day, but we're glad that development is progressing and we hope that the next Mass Effect will be what's needed for both the series and BioWare to regain the popularity they enjoyed in their heyday.