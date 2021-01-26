BioWare book confirms Dragon Age 4's location

You're watching Advertisements

A new book by BioWare seems to have confirmed the location for its upcoming RPG Dragon Age 4. The book in question, BioWare: Stories and Secrets from 25 Years of Game Development details that Tevinter will be the location of the fourth game in the series.

Originally reported by Eurogamer, the book not only details Tevinter but also several other interesting locations that we could be set to explore when the game launches. Those who have completed the Dragon Age: Inquisition expansion Trespasser will know that Tevinter was likely already on the cards for the sequel, however these other locations might be a little more surprising.

Antiva City, the capital of Antiva is shown off, alongside some artwork of the Antivan Crow - a character that is known as a "theatrical assassin" according to the book. Nevarra is also speculated, as mentions of several Necropolises are in the book, and considering that region is known for them it all seems to point in one way. Also noted is the Lords of Fortune treasure hunters' guild that was based in Rivain, so perhaps we'll be heading there as well.

We still have no information regarding the official release date for Dragon Age 4 and we could be waiting for a while until we do hear about it, but these new developments are exciting all the same.