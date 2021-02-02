BioWare and id Software are getting old

You're watching Advertisements

Normally we don't report on developer's anniversary's, but what was once a fairly young industry is getting old and yesterday reminded us about that. It was mainly id Software that had a reason to celebrate as they turned 30 years old. In an open letter (which you can find below) to the fans on Twitter, they thank everyone who has helped them reach their current position.

But id Software isn't the only developer that is getting old. BioWare reminded everyone that they had their 26th anniversary yesterday. We wish to congratulate them both, and assume a whole lot of you reading this is way younger than both those titans.

The thought of where the video game industry is after 26 years, let alone 30, is just mindboggling. Something that is true for today's games as well for all of us who remembers what digital entertainment looked like when id Software and BioWare started up.