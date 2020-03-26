Bioshock, Xcom 2, and Borderlands are all hitting the Switch

Nintendo's latest Direct broadcast kicked out a few interesting announcements, but none as noteworthy as this little 1-2-3 by 2K, with the news that Switch owners will soon be able to get their hands on the Bioshock Collection, Xcom 2, and the Borderlands Legendary Collection, all of which are landing on the hybrid console on May 29.

The Bioshock Collection will take players back to Rapture and Columbia via Bioshock Remastered, Bioshock 2 Remastered, and Bioshock Infinite (along with all single-player DLC). The opening chapters of each game come on a 16GB cartridge but later content and DLC will need to be downloaded.

The Xcom 2 Collection includes a bunch of DLC (the Resistance Warrior Pack, Anarchy's Children, Alien Hunters and Shen's Last Gift, as well as the more chunky War of the Chosen expansion). The game will come on an 8GB cartridge but there'll be an obligatory 24GB download too.

Finally, The Borderlands Collection includes the first two games, plus The Pre-Sequel. Borderlands will come on an 8GB cartridge but will require an additional download 6.6GB download, while the other two games are download-only and require 35GB.