Bioshock: The Collection likely to be released on Switch

While we haven't gotten a new Bioshock adventure for way too long, there was at least a fairly massive collection released back in 2016 for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One called Bioshock: The Collection. It included the original game, as well as Bioshock 2 and Bioshock Infinite, with all the DLC included. The only thing that was missing was the multiplayer portion of Bioshock 2, which reportedly made zero people cry.

And now it seems as though 2K Games wants to ride on the wave of the Nintendo Switch's popularity, this time by releasing the collection once again. We know this thanks to the Taiwanese counterpart to PEGI, which has now rated the collection.

This usually means the formal announcement is very close, so expect it to be revealed shortly. This isn't the only Bioshock related thing coming, by the way, as it was revealed last year that another Bioshock game is in fact under development. Hopefully we'll get to see more from that sooner rather than later.

