Bioshock nearly got cancelled multiple times for going over budget

Bioshock might not be the biggest gaming franchise out there, but it would be a lie to say it doesn't have plenty of fans who are dying to see what has been cooking behind closed doors. At one stage, the dystopian franchise may never have existed, at least, that's according to its creator.

Speaking with Edge magazine (via PCGamer), Ken Levine who is now working on FPS Judas, spoke about the origination of Bioshock and how it was nearly cancelled on multiple occasions. Even through creating a cheap prototype, the game apparently didn't generate interest because publishers simply thought it wouldn't sell.

Then, everything changed when an article was written about a prototype version of Bioshock. "The next day, people saw the article, and we started getting phone calls," Levine said. "I think it created a sense of demand in the publisher."

What do you think gaming would look like without Bioshock?