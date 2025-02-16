BioShock movie will be "more personal" and not a "grander, big, epic movie"

HQ

There have been plans to make a movie about BioShock for a long while, but just like the actual game series, which has pretty much stalled over the past decade, the film has been stuck in a bit of development hell with various filmmakers dropping out and more often than not bad news coming out about its progression rather good. Today, does not reflect that, as Collider has spoken with director Francis Lawrence, who confirms that he is still directing the film and that it now has a slightly different angle.

Lawrence notes that the BioShock film is still coming and that it will feature a design that is more personal in nature and less focussed on a wide, spanning, and blockbuster style. Specifically, Lawrence stated:

"It was originally done with the previous regime, and the new regime has lowered the budgets on some things, so we're doing a much smaller version of the movie. But it's eventually going to get made with Francis Lawrence directing. It's gonna be on a more personal point of view as opposed to a grander, big, epic movie."

Granted, this doesn't exactly affirm that anything significant related to the film will be happening in the near future, as it's still unclear what the plot resembles, who will make up the cast, when it intends to premiere, and even when it starts to shoot. So, while this is good news, we wouldn't encourage you to hold your breath for the BioShock film just yet.