BioShock movie will be based on the first game

Another update has been provided for the long-awaited feature-length adaptation of BioShock. The movie, which has been in-development for years and never really amounted to much, will eventually be coming to Netflix, and now we have an idea as to what to expect from it.

During an interview with The Direct, producer Roy Lee commented on the project where he confirmed that it will be based on the original game.

"Netflix wants us to keep everything under wraps. But it's definitely going to be based on the first 'BioShock' game."

He also talked a little about how the film is progressing, explaining why it has taken so long to make at the same time.

"Well, 'The Long Walk' became a reality because 'BioShock' was delayed for a little bit where we had to do some more script work. And so as the script work is being done, we shot 'The Long Walk,' and he was already committed to doing the next 'Hunger Games' movie. And so it's just waiting for him whenever the 'Hunger Games' is completed, and the script is just being worked on right now."

There is no premiere date in mind yet for BioShock, meaning you absolutely should not hold your breath for the film even with this more positive update in mind.