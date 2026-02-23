Bioshock movie release to coincide with "new incarnations of the game"

Between writing strikes, acting strikes, and other movies taking priority for director Francis Lawrence, there may be doubts that the Bioshock movie will ever see the light of day. However, producer Roy Lee knows that both Netflix and Take-Two want to see this movie hit our screens, and they want it out sooner rather than later.

Speaking with Collider, Lee explained that the Bioshock movie could've been made a while ago, but Francis Lawrence busied himself with other projects. "We would have gotten it made a few years back, but then other movies got in the way, with one being The Long Walk and the other being The Hunger Games prequel, which comes out this December," Lee explained. "We're just waiting for [Lawrence] to finish post-production, because he's going to be working on it through at least September, and then jump back into it."

"I know that Netflix and Take-Two are very anxious to see the movie come out because they want to have the release coincide with some of the potential new incarnations of the game," Lee continued, dropping the most interesting detail of his quote. Lee wasn't confident enough to say that Bioshock could start filming next year, but if Lawrence wraps up on The Hunger Games prequel by September, there is a chance.

We don't know when Take-Two's next Bioshock game is coming out, but we do know it has been in the works, going through various iterations for years. If the Bioshock movie is meant to help promote the game or vice versa, perhaps we could expect a release somewhere in the 2028 calendar year for both? That's pure speculation, but surely the game and movie have to come out some time, right?