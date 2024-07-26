Bioshock movie is still in the works at Netflix, but the budget has been slashed

HQ

First announced in 2022, we've not heard too much from the Bioshock movie since it was revealed. Now, the film's producer Roy Lee might have some bad news for anyone hoping it would be a very expensive movie.

As Lee said in an SDCC panel yesterday (thanks, Variety), the film is going to have a reduced budget, and will be a "more personal" film. This is thanks to the "new regime" as Lee puts it, lowering the budgets for projects like Bioshock.

A lower budget will likely mean we won't see the incredible scale of Rapture that could have been brought to film, but it doesn't mean the film's quality will necessarily be worse. It's up to those crafting the film to make the best piece of work they can, and we've seen both lower and bigger budget movies flop and reach immense success.