Bioshock Infinite, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, and Deus Ex join Prime Gaming this month

HQ

Amazon Prime Gaming will add 20 new titles to its catalogue in February, including games from iconic franchises like Bioshock, Deus Ex, and Wolfenstein.

There are also plenty of indie darlings sprinkled in there such as AK-xolotl: Together, Sands of Aura, and The Talos Principle: Gold Edition. Many of these games are relatively older, but if you've not yet had the chance to play them, you can grab them to keep so long as you have an Amazon Prime membership.

Also, if you don't want to clutter your hard drive with extra games, Amazon Luna allows you to play games like Devil May Cry 5 and RIDE 4 via your Fire TV. While Amazon Prime Gaming might not boast the same catalogue as Xbox or PlayStation's subscription services, it can grant the odd gem here and there, and it's worth checking out if you already pay for Prime anyway.