Bioshock creator's new game gets launch window

HQ

Take-Two states that the debut game by Ghost Story Games, Judas, is set to be released between now and the end of the 2025 fiscal year, which ends on the 31st of March, 2025.

Judas is but one of 87 games that Take-Two is planning to release during this window, and according to a recent statement from CEO Strauss Zelnick to IGN, a lot of these bold plans are coming from Take-Two feeling "really stable right now."

It has been claimed in the past Judas, which is the latest game from Bioshock creator Ken Levine, was set to release in 2017, but has suffered from a number of reboots. It was officially announced back in December and follows the player as the titular character of Judas.

The game's synopsis tells us our "only hope for survival is to make or break alliances with your worst enemies. Will you work together to fix what you broke - or will you leave it to burn?"

It certainly seems interesting, but we'll have to wait to see more before we fully jump on any sort of hype train.