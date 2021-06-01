LIVE

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Necromunda: Hired Gun
 See in hd icon
Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Bioshock 4

Bioshock 4 seems to be using Unreal Engine 5

The new engine is being used by a range of developers.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Epic's Unreal Engine 5 has looked really promising in public tech demos and some developers have already confirmed that they are using it for their games. This includes Senua's Saga: Hellblade II from Ninja Theory, the upcoming RPG from Inxile Studios, Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate from Square Enix as well as The Coalition's upcoming projects.

Another studio that seems to be using Unreal Engine 5 is Cloud Chamber. This is the developer that has been tasked with future iterations of the Bioshock series, and they are currently looking for a Senior Gameplay Programmer, tasked with: "Work within Unreal Engine 5 adapting existing systems and building new technology in order to fulfil the project's technical needs and creative goals"

We still think Bioshock is at least two years off, so don't expect to see it at E3 this year, although stranger things have happened. At least, is has the theoretical potential to be a real looker, as Unreal Engine 5 is powerful tools.

Bioshock 4

Thanks GamingBolt

Related texts

What's next for BioShock?

What's next for BioShock?
ARTICLE. Written by Sam Bishop

We take a look at the ifs, the buts, and the questions we have about the new entry in the beloved series.



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy