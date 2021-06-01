Bioshock 4 seems to be using Unreal Engine 5

Epic's Unreal Engine 5 has looked really promising in public tech demos and some developers have already confirmed that they are using it for their games. This includes Senua's Saga: Hellblade II from Ninja Theory, the upcoming RPG from Inxile Studios, Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate from Square Enix as well as The Coalition's upcoming projects.

Another studio that seems to be using Unreal Engine 5 is Cloud Chamber. This is the developer that has been tasked with future iterations of the Bioshock series, and they are currently looking for a Senior Gameplay Programmer, tasked with: "Work within Unreal Engine 5 adapting existing systems and building new technology in order to fulfil the project's technical needs and creative goals"

We still think Bioshock is at least two years off, so don't expect to see it at E3 this year, although stranger things have happened. At least, is has the theoretical potential to be a real looker, as Unreal Engine 5 is powerful tools.

Thanks GamingBolt