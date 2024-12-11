Bionic Bay will launch on PC and PS5 in March

As part of the Day of the Devs: The Game Awards Edition showcase, developers Pyschoflow Studio and Mureena Oy has just announced the release date for the upcoming puzzle platformer, Bionic Bay.

This game is all about using a teleportation tool in an attempt to escape an ancient biomechanical world filled with traps, dangers, and hidden secrets. Essentially, you have to use a swap and rewind physics-based system to evade the deadly hazards that litter the world all to reach salvation. Needless to say, the game is quite the fast-paced and challenging experience, one that is built for speedrunning and yet still has striking and eye-catching environments and usage of art.

With Bionic Bay set to launch on PC and PS5, it has now been confirmed that the game will debut on March 13, 2025. This was noted in the latest trailer that you can see below, as well as a slate of additional screenshots that showcase the stressful but stunning gameplay.