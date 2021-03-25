Biomutant's action-filled combat shown off in new trailer

You're watching Advertisements

After years of waiting and more silence than most of us would have liked, we're now exactly two months after from the launch of Biomutant. This must be celebrated, so Experiment 101 has given us a trailer focusing on what the studio knows best: cool-looking action.

Because the former Just Cause developers have released a new trailer showing off Biomutant's combat, and it's safe to say it looks just as customisable as the character we'll be playing as. Few other games allow us to choose between using martial arts, giant swords, guns, magic, exoskeletons and more...especially while playing as a badass critter.