LIVE

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Monster Hunter Rise
 See in hd icon
Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Biomutant

Biomutant's action-filled combat shown off in new trailer

Whether it's using martial arts, giant swords, guns, magic or exoskeletons, the former Just Cause developers know how to kill enemies.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

After years of waiting and more silence than most of us would have liked, we're now exactly two months after from the launch of Biomutant. This must be celebrated, so Experiment 101 has given us a trailer focusing on what the studio knows best: cool-looking action.

Because the former Just Cause developers have released a new trailer showing off Biomutant's combat, and it's safe to say it looks just as customisable as the character we'll be playing as. Few other games allow us to choose between using martial arts, giant swords, guns, magic, exoskeletons and more...especially while playing as a badass critter.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Biomutant

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy